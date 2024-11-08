Mumbai Police Seize Rs 2.3 Crore in Cash, Detain 12 Suspects Following Raid in Bhuleshwar

Following a tip-off from reliable sources, a police team led by Assistant Police Commissioner (Pydhonie and Girgaon) and Senior Police Inspector Chandrakant Sarode (LT Marg Police Station) conducted a raid at Bhuleshwar Market, Kalbadevi on November 7, 2024. Officers PI Amol Kale, API Rahul Bhandare, API Vilas Tupe, API Prashant Kamble, and other team members detained 12 individuals suspected of carrying large amounts of cash illegally.

The suspects were initially taken to the Mumbadevi Police Outpost for questioning, where the police confirmed that they were in possession of substantial cash in their bags. An immediate alert was sent to the Flying Squad Team (FST) of the 186-Mumbadevi Assembly Constituency, led by Nodal Officer Suresh Kamble, who arrived promptly with photographers to record the entire operation.

The detained individuals were then escorted to LT Marg Police Station for further investigation. Upon inspecting their bags, the team uncovered cash totaling Rs 2,30,86,900. The entire seizure process was documented on video, with the cash carefully counted, sealed, and stored.

The Income Tax Department, headquartered at Sindhi House in Ballard Pier, Mumbai, was notified, prompting officials, including Inspectors Shreyas Nishchal and Satyajit Singh Meena, to visit the station. The Income Tax officers took custody of the suspects, who were transferred to their office for additional investigation.

This operation underscores the proactive measures taken by Mumbai Police and tax authorities to curb unauthorized cash movements. Further inquiries are ongoing to determine the source and intent behind this large cash stash.