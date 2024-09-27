Mumbai Police Summons Book My Show Executives in Coldplay Concert Ticket Black Market Case

In connection with the upcoming Coldplay concert scheduled to be held at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, in January 2025, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has issued summons to the owners of Book My Show for questioning. The EOW has summoned the CEO of Book My Show and some other officials for questioning.

The summons were issued following a complaint alleging black marketing of Coldplay concert tickets. The police have also identified several brokers involved in the alleged ticket scalping, and efforts are underway to trace them. The complaint, filed by advocate Amit Vyas, alleged the ticketing platform of conspiring to facilitate black marketing for the highly anticipated event.

Vyas' statement has already been recorded by the EOW, where he alleged that Book My Show deceived him, the general public, and Coldplay fans with malicious intent. Vyas is seeking the registration of an FIR against the company on grounds of fraud. According to sources within the EOW, an investigation based on the complaint has already begun, and all individuals involved, including third-party actors, will be summoned for questioning.

The Coldplay concert, scheduled from January 19 to 21, 2025, at DY Patil Stadium, is one of the most anticipated events of the year. Book My Show is the official ticketing partner for the event. When ticket sales opened on September 20, over 10 Lakhs fans, including celebrities, flooded the platform to secure their spots. However, several fans reported that third-party agents and influencers were reselling tickets priced at ₹2,500 for as high as ₹3 lakhs. This led Vyas to file a formal complaint demanding a thorough investigation into the alleged black market activities.

A police officer involved in the case stated that as more details emerge, the scope of the EOW’s investigation will expand accordingly.