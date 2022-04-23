Mumbai Police takes Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana to Khar Police Station

Mumbai Police on Saturday took Amravati MP Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana to Khar Police Station. While the police took the couple out, Shiv Sainiks who were outside their house started shouting slogans.

MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana, who have announced to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Matoshri Bungalow, have changed their roles. Tensions were high in some parts of Mumbai as Shiv Sainiks took an aggressive stance against the Rana couple. Even after the appeal of Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, the Rana couple insisted on their role. But now due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai, Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana have avoided going to 'Matoshri' area. Ravi Rana informed about this in a press conference.