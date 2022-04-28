Mumbai Police to release video of Rana couple today at 3 pm

The problems of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana is likely to escalate further. Shiv Sena MP Krupal Tumane has shocked everyone by giving information in a press conference that a video will be released about Rana couple at 3 pm today

Some videos about Rana couple will be released by Mumbai Police at 3 pm today. The allegations leveled by Navneet Rana against the state government and the police. Tumane told reporters that the videos would be in that context.

The Rana couple has accused the Mumbai police of ill treatment. MP Navneet Rana had alleged that she was not given water as she was from backward class and was not allowed to use the bathroom. After that, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey tweeted and shared CCTV footage from Khar police station. The footage shows Rana and his wife drinking tea at the Khar police station. At the same time, water is in front of them. Mumbai Police clarified that Navneet Rana was also treated well at the Santa Cruz Police Station.