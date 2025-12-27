Mumbai Police Withdraw Security Cover for Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, Salman Khan’s Manager Prashant Gunjalkar

Mumbai Police have withdrawn the police security provided to noted film director Hansal Mehta and actor Salman Khan’s manager Prashant Gunjalkar. According to police sources, the decision was taken by the security wing following instructions from senior officials. With this move, the police personnel deployed for their protection have also been removed.

Police officials said that in 2021, following the massive success of the web series Scam 1992, Hansal Mehta and his family had received repeated threat calls from an unidentified caller, who introduced himself as Rohit. Mehta had lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Police regarding the threats, after which security cover was provided to him and his family. Earlier as well, in 2009, Mehta had reportedly received threats during a controversy related to dialogues in one of his films.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s manager Prashant Gunjalkar was granted police protection in 2023. In March that year, he had received a threatening email from an ID named Mohit Garg. The email reportedly referred to gangster Goldy Brar and demanded that Salman Khan be made available for a conversation, warning of serious consequences if the demand was not met. Following this, Gunjalkar had registered an FIR, based on which police security was allotted to him.

Sources further said that police protection for some other celebrities will continue. Those who will retain security include producer Sajid Nadiadwala, actor Ayush Sharma, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, actor Govinda and singer AP Dhillon. Police officials stated that security cover is reviewed periodically based on threat perception, and decisions are taken accordingly.