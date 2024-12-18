Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell Busts Drug Racket; 11 Arrested, Rs 4.01 Crore Worth Drugs Seized

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police has carried out a series of operations from December 12 to December 18, resulting in the arrest of 11 drug peddlers and the seizure of drugs worth ₹4.01 crore.

KeyOperationsConductedbyANC:

1. Ghatkopar Unit Action in Govandi:

The Ghatkopar Unit, during a patrol in Govandi, apprehended a man involved in the illegal sale of charas (hashish). Officials recovered 1.202 kilograms of charas worth ₹1.40 crore. The accused has been taken into custody.

2. Dharavi Crackdown by Azad Maidan Unit:

In Dharavi, the Azad Maidan Unit arrested a man selling Codeine Phosphate-laced cough syrup illegally. A total of 2,395 bottles of the banned syrup were seized, with an estimated value of ₹11.97 lakh.

3. Heroin Seized in Malvani:

During a patrol in Malvani, the Kandivali Unit nabbed a man involved in heroin trafficking. Officials recovered 305 grams of heroin valued at ₹1.22 crore.

4. Cocaine Seizure from a Nigerian National:

The Kandivali Unit also apprehended a Nigerian national during a patrol for the illegal sale of cocaine. A total of 136 grams of cocaine worth ₹68.15 lakh was seized from the accused.

TotalRecovery:

The Anti-Narcotics Cell seized drugs worth ₹4.01 crore through multiple operations across the city. The ANC has assured that further investigations are underway to dismantle the drug trafficking network.