Mumbai Pothole Repairs: BMC Promises Completion Before Ganeshotsav

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has assured that all potholes will be filled by mid-August, as logistics for the Ganpati festival will commence around that time. The civic body claims to have already filled over 11,000 potholes during this monsoon. MLA and Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Mangal Prasad Lodha informed the media that a deadline of August 18 has been set for filling all potholes. Preparations for the Ganpati festival, which include transporting Ganpati idols, begin at least 20 to 25 days before the festival. This year, the festival will start on September 6, 2024.

Lodha assured that the civic body would fill all potholes before the festival.Earlier, the BMC faced criticism for the poor condition of potholes across Mumbai in July when the city experienced record rainfall. The civic body issued show-cause notices and imposed fines on contractors.

Additionally, Lodha clarified that Ganpati Mandals, who will receive one-time permission for five consecutive years starting this Ganeshotsav, will need to obtain all necessary permissions, including fire safety. Starting this year, the civic body will grant one-time permission for five consecutive years to Ganpati Mandals that have complied with regulations for the past ten years.