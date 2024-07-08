Mumbai: Powai's Artificial Lake Overflows After Heavy Rains; 5,455 Million Liters Capacity Reached

Powai Lake, an artificial lake located in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area, began overflowing on Monday, July 8, 2024, around 4:45 am. With a water storage capacity of 5,455 million liters, the water from this lake is not suitable for drinking and is mainly used for industrial purposes and non-potable uses in the Aarey Milk Colony.

Significant rainfall in the catchment area over the past three days led to the lake filling up and eventually overflowing, according to BMC’s Water Engineering Department.

Important facts about Powai Lake:

The lake is located around 27 kilometers from BMC headquarters.

The construction of this artificial lake was completed in 1890 for Rs 12.59 lakhs

The catchment area of this lake is about 6.61 square kilometers, and when the lake is full, the water surface area is around 2.23 square kilometers.

When the lake is full, it holds 545.5 crore liters of water (5455 million liters). Once the lake overflows, the lake water flows into the Mithi River.