Mumbai: Prison Officer Seriously Injured After Inmate Assault at Arthur Road Jail

A prison officer was seriously injured after being attacked by an inmate at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, the Jail Authority confirmed, reported ANI. The incident occurred when Officer Rakesh Chavan tried to intervene in a fight involving Affan Saifuddin Khan and two or three other inmates inside his barrack. As Chavan attempted to stop the altercation, Affan headbutted him, causing severe injury near his right eye, reported ANI. The officer was immediately rushed to a nearby government hospital for treatment. Even after the assault, Affan continued to misbehave and obstruct jail staff, prompting a formal complaint and investigation by authorities. Authorities are now probing whether the attack is linked to a gang war among inmates, reported ANI.

Also Read: Mithali, Anjum among female-led commentary panel for Women’s CWC 2025

A case has been registered against Affan at the N.M. Joshi Marg police station was based on Officer Chavan’s complaint. Arthur Road Jail Authority stated: "Prison officer Rakesh Chavan, who tried to meddle in and stop a fight between inmates, was attacked at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. He was seriously injured in the attack, suffering a serious head injury, particularly near his right eye. The accused inmate, Affan Saifuddin Khan, initially fought with two or three inmates in his barrack. When officer Rakesh Chavan tried to stop him, Affan hit the officer with his head. The unsuspecting Chavan was seriously injured in this sudden attack and was immediately admitted to a nearby government hospital. Even after the attack, Affan continued to abuse and obstruct official work. Police are also investigating whether this incident is linked to a gang war between inmates. Based on the complaint of the injured officer, Rakesh Chavan, a case has been registered against the accused, Affan, at the N.M. Joshi Marg police station. The N.M. Joshi Marg police are conducting further investigations into the incident," reported ANI. Further investigation is ongoing.