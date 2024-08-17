Mumbai: Pro Govinda League Dahi Handi Adopts IPL-Style Model, Announces Rs 25 Lakh Top Prize

The Pro Govinda League's annual dahi handi event, adopting a new IPL-style franchise model this year, is set to take place at Worli’s Dome, SVP Stadium, NSCI, on Sunday. Sixteen govinda pathaks (teams) will compete by forming towering human pyramids, vying for top prizes. Organizers revealed the prize money details during a press conference on Friday.

State Industries Minister Uday Samant announced that the winning team will receive a prize of Rs 25 lakh, while the runner-up will be awarded Rs 15 lakh. The team securing third place will get Rs 10 lakh, and the fourth-place team will earn Rs 5 lakh. The remaining twelve pathaks will each be given Rs 1 lakh, with all prizes sponsored by the event organizers.

According to a report of TOI, Thane MLA Pratap Sarnaik, the founder chairman of the Pro Govinda League, and his son Purvesh, the league president, shared that while the prize money is typically split between team owners and govinda pathaks, some owners are opting to give the entire amount to the govindas. Notably, one owner has provided a Rs 14 lakh practice mat, another plans to use his share for the govindas’ medical and educational needs, and a third is offering jobs to around 20 govindas, with offer letters to be issued soon.

He added, “Many owners have fully committed to supporting their players, investing between Rs 25-30 lakh each. The IPL-style franchise model is proving successful in its debut year, and next year, we plan to start providing salaries for the govindas.”