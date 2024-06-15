Mumbai: Probe Reveals Police Constable Vishal Pawar's Death Likely Due to Organ Failure, Not Poisoning by Thieves

Police constable Vishal Pawar, who claimed he was injected with poison by mobile phone thieves, likely died due to multiple organ failure. Statements from Pawar's relatives and close friends have been recorded. Sources from the Railway Police Force revealed that Pawar, who was addicted to alcohol, was suffering from depression due to personal issues.

Pawar had no children and struggled with alcohol addiction. His wife had an abortion, stating she could not raise the child alone, which caused significant mental distress to both of them. Police sources noted that this issue was discussed within the family during a trip to Nashik for a wedding. Two days later, on May 27, Vishal Pawar traveled from Nashik to Thane and took a local train to go to the police station.

Investigations revealed Pawar's dependence on alcohol. Police obtained his bank transaction details from the past year, showing large purchases of alcohol from liquor shops and bars. His excessive drinking had previously led to his admission to a hospital in his village.

Pawar was part of Mumbai Police's Local Armed (LA-3). He was admitted to a Thane hospital on April 29, where his statement was recorded. According to his account, on April 27, while traveling from Thane to Byculla by local train, thieves snatched his mobile phone between Matunga and Sion stations. When he chased them, they injected him with poison, causing him to lose consciousness. He said he regained consciousness, went home, and his condition worsened, leading to his hospital admission. Pawar died during treatment on May 1.

Upon further investigation, the Railway Police found Pawar's account to be false. On April 27, he had consumed alcohol at a bar in Dadar East and slept overnight at Parel railway station. The next morning, he sold a ring in the Matunga area and used the money to buy more alcohol. He then went to Thane and drank again at a relative's place. His health deteriorated after returning home, and he was admitted to the hospital after vomiting throughout the night. The medical report confirmed that there was no poisonous substance in his body. The Railway Police will soon file a B summary report in this case.