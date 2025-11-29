Mumbai: Producer Kaval Sharma Booked for Allegedly Cheating Actress of Rs 71.50 Lakh

Khar Police have registered a case against director, writer and producer Kaval Sharma for allegedly cheating actress Kiran Ahuja of Rs 71.50 lakh in an investment scam. According to the news agency IANS, Ahuja was lured on the pretext of investing in movies and web series.

The Khar police have filed a case under sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the BNS. According to the complaint, Sharma approached Ahuja multiple times since 2016, promising roles and investment returns. In August 2024, he allegedly persuaded her to invest Rs 60–70 lakh in a web series, Luck by Exchange and a film, promising Rs 1 crore in return.

The 57-year-old Ahuja, who resides in Khar West, has worked in the film Readdy as well as various advertisements. In 2016, she was introduced to 69-year-old producer Sharma from Juhu in Mumbai through a friend. The actress said that the accused told her about a company named Film Farming Entertainment Network India, based in Andheri and even offered her a role in a play, but she declined, as per Free Press Journal (FPJ).

Both of them met again after seven years at the event, where Sharma again proposed to work together while offering her good returns upon an investment of Rs 3 lakh in a play, as perthe FIR, but Ahuja declined again.

Last year in August, Sharma allegedly called har and claimed that his production house was planning to produce a web series ,Luck by Exchange and a film. He apparently told the actress that if she invested Rs 60–70 lakh, she would earn Rs 1 crore, FPJ reported.