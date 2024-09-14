Mumbai Professor Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Allegations by Medical Student

An associate professor at Bai Y L Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central has been suspended following allegations of sexual harassment made by a medical student. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has transferred the investigation to the Complaints Committee under the Savitribai Phule Women's Resource Centre at the municipal headquarters for further inquiry.

The incident came to light when a female medical student from the hospital lodged a complaint, accusing the associate professor of inappropriate behaviour. The hospital’s internal committee on sexual harassment conducted an initial probe, while the Workplace Sexual Harassment Prevention Committee and the Savitribai Phule Women's Resource Centre also took serious note of the complaint.

In light of additional complaints that have surfaced during the investigation, the BMC administration decided to hand over the case to the headquarters-level committee to ensure a transparent and unbiased inquiry.

The associate professor has been suspended based on the preliminary findings of the investigation. Further action will be determined once the committee concludes its inquiry. BMC officials have assured that they are committed to addressing the matter with seriousness and maintaining a safe environment for students and staff.

The hospital and BMC authorities are currently awaiting the committee’s final report, which will guide any future legal or administrative action.