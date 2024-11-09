Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: 15 Injured, 8 in Critical Condition After Bus Collides with Truck

At least eight in critical condition, and 18 received injuries after a private passenger bus collided with a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Khopoli in the Raigad district of Maharashtra on Saturday morning, November 9. According to the information, the accident took place around 4 am in the morning when a bus coming from Kolhapur to Mumbai met with an accident.

Local police and ambulance rushed to the accident site after receiving the information. Injured people were admitted to MGM Hospital at Kamothe for treatment, and eight passengers were in critical condition, including four women, due to serious injuries and shifted to Mumbai for further treatment.

Borghat, Khopoli, IRB, Devadoot, and Traffic Police rushed to the accident site as soon as they received information about the accident. "The private bus, which was going to Mumbai from Kolhapur, rammed into the stationary truck. The accident occurred as the driver of the bus apparently lost control over the steering," police said.

As a result of the accident, the movement of vehicles on the route was affected, but the authorities soon cleared the traffic congestion. The Khopoli police are probing the incident.