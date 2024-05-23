Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Restrictions: MSRDC Announces Scheduled 1-Hour Closure For Today

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has scheduled the installation of a gantry along the Yashwantrao Chavan Mumbai-Pune Expressway from 12 noon to 1 pm on May 23, 2024, as part of the Highway Traffic Management System initiative. During this period, all light and heavy vehicles will be halted on the expressway. However, motorists can utilize alternative routes to reach their destinations, as per an MSRDC release.

The release specifies diversion routes for vehicles traveling from Pune to Mumbai and vice versa. Vehicles heading to Mumbai from Pune via the expressway will be redirected through the old Mumbai-Pune highway on NH 48. Conversely, light vehicles and buses traveling from Pune to Mumbai will be rerouted from the Khopoli exit on NH 48, bypassing Shedung toll.

For vehicles traveling from Pune to Mumbai, both light and heavy, diversion will occur from the last lane at the Khalapur exit. They will proceed through the old Pune-Mumbai highway after passing through Khopoli town to reach Shedung toll. Vehicles traveling from Pune to Mumbai via the expressway will exit at Panvel and continue their journey towards Mumbai. Additionally, vehicles traveling from Pune to Mumbai via NH 48 will be directed straight to Panvel from Shedung Phata.