Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Update: Bumper-to-Bumper Jam on Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway; Long Queues of Vehicles Seen in Viral Video

Mumbai-Pune Expressway, also known as Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway, connecting major cities of Maharashtra, came to a standstill on Thursday morning, June 19, after a massive traffic jam was reported due to heavy rainfall lashing several districts, including Mumbai. A viral video shows several vehicles, mostly four-wheelers and trucks, stuck in a long queue which can be seen at least from one kilometre.

According to the weather department, the Konkan regions of Maharashtra, Western Ghats, Mumbai, and Pune will continue to receive heavy to moderate rainfall throughout the day. Heavy downpours make visibility low on the expressway, which is a further concern for safety, prompting vehicles to drive at a slow speed. Mumbai is likely to receive 70 mm of rainfall, while tourist hotspot Pune recorded intense showers, with 221 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

IMD forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Pune, Konkan, and several other regions over the next four days, from June 19 to June 22. Raigad district already declared holiday for schools and colleges today.

Massive Traffic Jam on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

🚨 Heavy traffic jam on Mumbai-Pune expressway. All lanes are blocked at the moment due to diversions. Avoid unnecessary travel ⛈️@MSRDCLtd#MumbaiRainshttps://t.co/EkC3Hn7FWupic.twitter.com/pWWG3m87Gp — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) June 19, 2025

Daily travellers and commuters expressed frustration with the authorities' poor traffic management on the important route connecting Mumbai and Pune. One X user said, "It is always jammed due to Heavy Trucks and Poor Lane Discipline. Even traffic police don't do anything. Pathetic management."

Another commuter confirmed that, "Congestion is on the Pune bound lane, which is BAU. Nothing new or alarming I assume."