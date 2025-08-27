Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Update: Heavy Jams on Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway as People Head to Konkan for Ganeshotsav

Heavy traffic was reported on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, also known as Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway, on Wednesday morning, August 27, due to festive rush as people from city began their journey towards their home to town to celebrate the most awaited Ganeshotsav festival. The 10-days festival begins from today on Ganesh Chaturthi, where people welcome Lord Ganesha to their home, mandalas and societies.

The Konkan coast is a significant cultural hub for the Ganesh festival, where the Ganesha devotees witness true devotion, community spirit, and the unique customs passed down through generations. Therefore, Mumbaikars like to celebrate vibrant festival of Ganeshotsav and travelled to Konkan region of Maharashtra.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Update

Meanwhile, traffic is usually witnessed on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway during weekends, but due to the Ganpati festival, people travelling through the route were stranded for several hours as a huge rush was reported. Vehicular congestion is also reported in the ghats of Pune as Ganpati aagman (welcome) began in Maharashtra.

One commuter shared photos on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) showing traffic that had been slow-moving since Wednesday morning. The photo shows a large number of vehicles, mostly trucks and cars, stranded on the highway.