Mumbai–Pune Expressway Traffic Update: Massive Vehicular Jams Reported Amid Christmas–New Year Rush

A massive vehicular jam was reported on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway near Khandala Ghat on Christmas holiday, Thursday. Hundreds of vehicles, mostly cars, are stranded in a queue of massive jams on a busy highway connecting two main cities of Maharashtra.

People hit the road during the school holiday for Christmas and New Year festivals, causing delays of several hours. A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows bumper-to-bumper traffic as vehicles, including cars, trucks, crawl on the road.

Well - This is what is shows from Mumbai to Pune on Google Maps. Lonavala stretch is always the cause! pic.twitter.com/9Z5GyPcplJ — Mitesh Doshi (@miteshdd) December 25, 2025

“Huge traffic jam on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway since morning. Avoid unnecessary travel on the highway,” said a user in a post on X while sharing visuals from the Mumbai–Pune Expressway.

Another X user commented, "There is a compelling need for a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) connecting Mumbai and Pune."

One user pointed out a valid reason for traffic, saying, "Congrats, festive season is here.. Long weekend starts with long traffic snarls."

A user shared a screen grab of Google Maps showing a red stretch for several kilometres with 3 3-hour and 7 minutes of jam.