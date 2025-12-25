Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at 23-Storey Sorrento Tower in Andheri West (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at a residential building located in the Andheri West area of Mumbai on Thursday morning, December 25. The blaze erupted on the 14th floor of a 23-storey Sorrento Tower on Veera Desai Road, near the Country Club.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) received information at around 10.05 am. Over 40 residents who were stranded on the upper floor of the tower were rescued safely by the MFB's firefighting team. However, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Also Read | Chitradurga Bus Fire: 17 Charred to Death as Passenger Bus Catches Fire After Crashing With Lorry in Karnataka.

The MFB declared it a Level-I fire at 10.20 am. The blaze was confined to the 14th floor of the ground plus -23-storey residential building. Due to a massive blaze, smoke spread through the tower. Multiple agencies, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police, Adani Electricity, 108 ambulance services and ward-level civic staff, were mobilised to handle the situation and ensure the safety of residents and doused the fire at 11.37 pm.