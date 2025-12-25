Chitradurga Bus Fire: 17 Charred to Death as Passenger Bus Catches Fire After Crashing With Lorry in Karnataka

At least 17 people were killed, including the lorry driver, after a private passenger bus caught fire after colliding with a truck in Chitradurga district of Karnataka in the early hours of Thursday, December 25. The accident took place on National Highway 48 near Gorlathu in Hiriyur taluk when the vehicle was travelling from Bengaluru to Gokarna via Shimoga.

VIDEO | Chitradurga, Karnataka: Aftermath of the fatal lorry–bus collision on National Highway 48 near Gorlathu village in Hiriyur taluk, which claimed over 10 lives.



Authorities and emergency teams are carrying out recovery operations as the charred bus is being cleared from… pic.twitter.com/ZMZHkYRxbh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 25, 2025

The lorry was coming from Hiriyur and going to Bengaluru, hit the central divider after losing control and rammed into the bus head-on coming from the opposite side, resulting deaths of 17 people and several injuries. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Initial investigation revealed that the accident was caused by the negligence of the lorry driver. The force of the bus and lorry collision was so severe that the bus was fully gutted in the blaze within minutes.

VIDEO | Chitradurga, Karnataka: Over 10 people are feared dead in a lorry-bus collision on National Highway 48 near Gorlathu village in Hiriyur taluk.



The bus, travelling from Bengaluru to Shivamogga, caught fire following the crash. Nine passengers reportedly escaped unhurt,… pic.twitter.com/dj75qIiIws — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 25, 2025

A case has been registered at the Hiriyur Rural Police Station, and further investigations are under way. Traffic con the busy of National Highway 48 was disrupted for several hours.