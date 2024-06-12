Mumbai Rain: BMC Warns Mumbaikars to Avoid Seeking Shelter Under Trees During Monsoon

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has distributed leaflets across the City, Eastern and Western suburbs, cautioning residents against standing under trees during rainfall and thunderstorms due to potential dangers, including tree falls.

The civic body, as part of its pre-monsoon preparations, conducted a survey and pruned hazardous trees across Mumbai. Despite these efforts, the Parks Department urges Mumbaikars to refrain from seeking shelter under trees during rains and to avoid parking vehicles beneath them.

According to BMC's Garden Department, there are approximately 2,975,000 trees within the civic jurisdiction, with 186,246 lining the roads. Notices have been issued to approximately 7034 establishments for timely tree trimming in both private and government-owned areas. Additionally, in collaboration with Central and Western Railways, the civic body pruned 2,424 trees across 52 locations, with a focus on Ghatkopar, Vidyavihar, and Wadala along the railway tracks. Out of 502 identified dead, infested, and bent trees, 482 have been removed. Despite completing tree trimming before the monsoon onset, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Amit Saini has instructed all relevant agencies to remain vigilant and adequately equipped for the monsoon.

The Parks Department has taken necessary precautions accordingly. Given the potential hazards during the monsoon, BMC's Parks Department has scientifically pruned the most dangerous trees in Mumbai.

A senior civic official emphasized the risk of tree falls or branch breaks during strong winds and heavy rains, advising citizens to avoid standing under trees and take necessary precautions. Information leaflets have been distributed to raise public awareness across Mumbai. Immediate Contact: Residents noticing dangerous trees within building premises or housing societies can contact the Park Department at the ward level or dial 1916 to register complaints.