Mumbai Rain Live Updates: 28 Buses Break Down Due to Severe Waterlogging In City

Mumbai encountered significant challenges on Wednesday as heavy rainfall resulted in widespread waterlogging, causing 28 buses to break down, including seven from private contractors. A BEST official reported the disruptions to PTI.

Despite these challenges, public transport services resumed in the morning as the city started to recover from the downpour. Bus and train services have resumed and waterlogging in some areas has receded.

BMC officials are constantly monitoring the rain and its impact from the Disaster Management Control Room at the BMC Headquarters.

They have ensured that pumps to remove water and engineers are present in each ward to take control of the waterlogging that brought the city to a standstill.