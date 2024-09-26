Mumbai Rain Updates: BMC Initiates Investigation Following Woman's Death After Falling in Open Drain Near Andheri

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has formed 3-member committee to investigate the death of Vimal Gaikwad in an open drain in Andheri. The committee will be headed by deputy municipal commissioner (zone 3) Devidas Kshirsagar along with Mumbai fire brigade chief Ravindra Ambulgekar and chief engineer (vigilance) Avinash Tambewagh. They will submit their report on the incident within three days.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Gagrani said, "This incident was unfortunate. I have ordered a probe. The responsibility will be fixed.’’Gagrani was at the BMC control room on Wednesday evening and told the assistant commissioner to probe. A civic officer said, “There was a cross culvert and Gaikwad fell in this. We recovered her body 50 feet away from she drowned. We are collecting evidences.”

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai as rain has receded in the city and waterlogging has reduced.On Wednesday, torrential rain brought the city to a standstill causing them to issue a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad. Currently Pune is also on orange alert due to severe waterlogging in several areas.