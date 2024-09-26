Mumbai Rain Updates: Devendra Fadnavis Urges Residents to Stay Indoors Amid IMD Red Alert

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rainfall on Thursday, September 26, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Tuesday urged the people to stay indoors. Fadnavis took to his social media to emphasize the urgency of the situation, urging everyone to prioritize their safety. In his recent tweet, he highlighted the critical need for caution, advising residents to avoid unnecessary outings until conditions improve. “Stay safe everyone and don’t step out if not necessary,” he stated, reinforcing the importance of personal safety amidst the chaos.

I know it’s a tough situation for everyone as it is raining cats and dogs in Mumbai, Pune and regions around it..

There is a red alert. It is unusually heavy rainfall.

Please stay safe everyone and don’t step out if not necessary.

All local, State, Central Govt agencies are… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 25, 2024

The relentless rain has prompted a coordinated response from local, state, and central government agencies, all working diligently to manage the crisis. They are collaborating closely to ensure that essential services are maintained and that relief efforts are effectively deployed to those most affected by the flooding.Residents are encouraged to stay informed by following alerts and messages from relevant agencies and departments. Authorities are providing regular updates and safety guidelines to help mitigate risks associated with the heavy rainfall. Heavy rain battered Mumbai on Wednesday, inundating low-lying areas, halting local trains in their tracks and forcing the diversion of at least 14 incoming flights.

Amid the heavy rain alert, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also announced that all the schools and colleges in the city will remain shut today (September 26). The civic body has also urged citizens to come out of their homes only if necessary. On Wednesday, September 25, between 5.30 pm and 8.30 pm, several areas in Mumbai recorded alarming rainfall levels, exceeding 100 mm. The most affected regions include Veena Nagar in Mulund with 104 mm, Bhandup at 120 mm, Powai with 145 mm, Chembur at 162 mm, and Govandi recording 167 mm.



