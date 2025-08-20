Mumbai Rains: 10-Foot-Long Rock Python Rescued From Housing Society In Mulund

A 10-foot-long Indian Rock Python created panic among residents after it strayed into a housing society in Mulund, Mumbai, on Tuesday afternoon. The incident triggered chaos as curious onlookers gathered in large numbers to witness the unusual sight.

The rescue operation was carried out by the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) after the organisation received a distress call from the society. The python had climbed onto a tree inside the premises, leaving residents alarmed.

Speaking about the rescue, RAWW president Pawan Sharma said the reptile appeared displaced due to heavy rains and was exhausted while searching for a way back to its natural habitat. The society lies barely a kilometre away from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, a known habitat for pythons and other wildlife.

The snake was carefully captured, medically assessed, and later released into the wild in coordination with the forest department. Authorities have urged residents living near forested areas to remain calm and immediately contact rescue teams instead of attempting to handle wild animals on their own.