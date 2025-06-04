Mumbai Rains 2025: Will the Local Train Services Stay on Track This Year? Here’s What We Know

Western Railway (WR) announced that it is fully prepared to deal with the monsoon season, and it has completed many major works across the Mumbai suburban network. Many trains get stuck mid-way every year as water accumulates on the tracks, leaving passengers stranded. But this year, the railway came up with an action plan, and details of the plan were shared with the railway staff as well. A press release was released by the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek. It stated that the railway completed all the works before the monsoon season hit Mumbai. They have shared a Monsoon Precaution Booklet with the staff. The booklet highlights steps to reduce damage, maintain service, and keep passengers informed. An official statement read, “Western Railway is determined to repeat its success this year by taking thorough steps to prevent flooding and ensure smooth train services.”

In May 2025, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that in Mumbai, the monsoon season arrived early this year. Since mid-May, the city has been witnessing rain at regular intervals. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has forecast partly cloudy skies for Mumbai and its suburbs today, June 4, with a continued chance of light to moderate rainfall throughout the day. The city is experiencing a steady onset of the monsoon season, bringing much-needed relief from the summer heat.

58 culverts and over 55 km of drains across the rail network are cleaned by the Western Railway. The WR also built 3 km of new drainage lines. They also got manholes along the lines to allow water to flow out easily from the railway yards. They also cleared muck and garbage with the help of JCBs and Poclains.

WR mentioned that they have taken several steps to prevent waterlogging on tracks. It stated that 104 powerful dewatering pumps have been installed at the flood-prone locations so that there is no chance of water accumulation. They also mentioned that the pumping capacity has gone up by 10 percent this year. In areas like Goregaon-Malad and Borivali-Virar, additional pipe openings have been made using advanced micro-tunneling methods.

To safeguard the railroads, a retaining wall spanning 4.5 km has been constructed along the Vasai-Virar segment. 36 key areas have flood gauges installed. Four important railway bridges now have SCADA-based water level monitoring systems that send out real-time SMS alerts.

Are Railway Employees Prepared for the Monsoon?

During the monsoon, qualified staff will be on patrol. At Virar, emergency supplies such as rocks and quarry dust have been supplied. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), and Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) have all finished joint inspections with local authorities.

Western Railway has demonstrated its great commitment to passenger safety and dependable service by focusing its efforts on flood-prone areas in prior years, including micro-tunneling at 15 strategic places. These initiatives demonstrate how WR is combining diligence with cutting-edge technology to maintain Mumbai's trains operating efficiently, especially during periods of intense precipitation.