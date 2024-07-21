Mumbai Rains: 60 Picnic-Goers Stranded by Torrential Showers Rescued

On Sunday, a group of approximately 60 picnickers faced a precarious situation after being stranded by rising waters on a hill in Belapur, Navi Mumbai, amidst relentless rainfall in Maharashtra. According to officials, the incident occurred behind Artist Colony in Belapur.

Upon receiving the distress call, teams from the fire brigade, police, and Navi Mumbai disaster management swiftly responded to the scene. The rescue operation, which involved the use of ropes, was initiated to safely extricate the stranded individuals.

Additionally, authorities reported another rescue effort underway near an industrial unit in the Turbhe area of Navi Mumbai, where individuals were trapped by flooding. Efforts are ongoing to rescue them without incident.

The heavy downpour has resulted in widespread inundation across Mumbai and its surrounding areas since early morning. The inclement weather disrupted flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, leading to two brief suspensions due to low visibility and adverse weather conditions. Several flights were diverted to nearby airports, mainly Ahmedabad, as a result.

As intermittent heavy rains persist, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure the safety and well-being of residents and travelers alike.