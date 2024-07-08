Mumbai Rains: 'All Systems on 24-Hour Alert Mode', says CM Eknath Shinde After Visit At BMC’s Disaster Control

After heavy rainfall disrupted normal life in Mumbai on Monday morning, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the Disaster Control Room of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to review the situation. He stated that all government machinery is on alert for the next 24 hours. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai for Monday. “The State Disaster Control Department, BMC, and Railway administration are working together to provide relief to Mumbaikars. Since last night (July 7, 2024), there has been heavy rainfall of 267 to 300 mm in Mumbai,” said Shinde. He assured that the top priority is to assist citizens, and all systems are on 24-hour alert mode.

On the occasion, he was accompanied by Mumbai City District Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar, Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Girish Mahajan, State Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, and senior BMC officials. CM Shinde gathered information about the rainfall in various parts of Mumbai and reviewed the situation on highways, railways, and major roads. He said, "Usually, 65 mm of rain in Mumbai is considered heavy rainfall. However, since last night, 267 to 300 mm of rain has been recorded. Due to this, water accumulated on railway tracks and in areas like Chunabhatti and Sion. Pumps have been installed by the Railways and Mumbai Municipal Corporation to drain the accumulated water promptly."

Shinde praised the holding pond system for helping to maintain the water level in the city during heavy rainfall. “The BMC has prepared water storage tanks, and this year, water has not accumulated in the Milan Subway and Hindmata areas due to these tanks,” said Shinde, adding that the first-ever experiment in the country with micro-tunneling is helping with drainage. The Chief Minister said that since morning, he has been in contact with the Railways, Mumbai Municipal Corporation, State Disaster Control Room, and the Mumbai Police Commissioner to gather information about the situation.

“About 5,000 locations in Mumbai are being monitored from the BMC’s Disaster Control Room. Flood gates are being installed at the Mithi River to prevent seawater from entering the city during high tide. Pumps are being used to discharge the accumulated water into the river,” he added. “Pumping stations are being set up at seven locations in Mumbai, and the system is ready to assist citizens,” the Chief Minister stated.