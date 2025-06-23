Mumbai Rains: BMC Issues High Tide Alert for Five Straight Days from June 24 as Monsoon Intensifies

Mumbai: As the monsoon gathers momentum, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sounded an alert for high tides along the city’s coastline. Beginning Monday, June 24, 2025, Mumbai will experience five consecutive days of high tide, with waves expected to rise over 4.5 meters. In total, 19 major high tide events are forecasted during the June–September monsoon period.

The BMC’s Disaster Management Department has released a detailed schedule of high tide timings and wave heights. The highest tide of the season is expected on June 26, when sea waves could surge up to 4.75 meters.

High Tide Dates and Wave Heights – June 2025:

* June 24 (Tuesday), 11:15 AM – 4.59 meters

* June 25 (Wednesday), 12:05 PM – 4.71 meters

* June 26 (Thursday), 12:55 PM – 4.75 meters

* June 27 (Friday), 1:40 PM – 4.73 meters

* June 28 (Saturday), 2:26 PM – 4.64 meters

High Tide Dates and Wave Heights -July 2025

1. Thursday, 27.06.2025 PM 24.07.2025 AM – 11.57 AM Wave height (meters) - 4.57

2. Friday, 25.07.2025 PM – 12.40 PM Wave height (meters) - 4.66

3. Saturday, 26.07.2025 PM – 01.20 PM Wave height (meters) - 4.67

4. Sunday, 27.07.2025 PM – 01.56 PM Wave height (meters) - 4.60

High Tide Dates and Wave Heights -August 2025

1. Sunday, 10.08.2025 PM – 12.47 PM Wave height (meters) - 4.50

2. Monday, 11.08.2025 PM – 01.19 PM Wave height (meters) - 4.58

3. Tuesday, 12.08.2025 PM – 01.52 PM Wave height (meters) - 4.58

4. Saturday, 23.08.2025 noon – 12.16 pm Wave height (meters) - 4.54

5. Sunday, 24.08.2025 noon – 12.48 pm Wave height (meters) - 4.53

High Tide Dates and Wave Heights -September 2025

1. Monday, 08.09.2025 noon – 12.10 pm Wave height (meters) - 4.57

2. Tuesday, 09.09.2025 noon – 12.41 pm Wave height (meters) - 4.63

3. Wednesday, 10.09.2025 midnight – 01.15 am Wave height (meters) - 4.59

4. Wednesday, 10.09.2025 noon – 1.15 pm Wave Height (meters) - 4.57

5. Thursday, 11.09.2025 Midnight – 01.58 hrs. Wave Height (meters) - 4.59

The BMC has urged citizens to avoid visiting seashores during these hours and to comply strictly with safety advisories. Similar high tides are expected in July, August, and September, all posing potential risks of coastal flooding, especially during heavy rainfall. “People should refrain from going near the seafront during high tide. Safety measures are being put in place, and we urge residents to remain cautious,” said a BMC spokesperson.

Public Advisory:

* Avoid beaches and coastal roads during high tide hours

* Follow alerts from civic officials and lifeguards

* Keep emergency contact numbers handy