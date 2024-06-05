Mumbai Rains: City Experiences Rainfall as Monsoon Hits (Watch Videos)

The pre-monsoon showers in Mumbai on Wednesday morning provided much-needed relief from the intense heat. Delighted residents took to social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), to share videos of the Mumbai rains. Rainfall was observed in various regions, including Borivali and Kandivali, providing relief to residents from the prevailing heat.

Watch:

Mumbai: Many areas including Borivali and Kandivali received rain, giving relief to people from the heat. pic.twitter.com/gtNcYJb29I — IANS (@ians_india) June 5, 2024

7:25 AM - Dadar, Mahim, Matunga also getting few heavy rain spells. Big rain bands moving inwards, expect rains to rise, Central line areas will also get rain now. #MumbaiRainshttps://t.co/5U0I0TN6f3 — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) June 5, 2024

Additionally, a heavy rain alert has been issued for Dadar and surrounding areas, urging Mumbaikars to carry umbrellas while commuting.

Good Morning Mumbai



Welcome Wednesday Morning Showers.



Rained quite steadily around Matunga, Dadar, Shivaji Park Mahim areas, with intensity reducing a bit now.#MumbaiRains#MumbaiWeatherpic.twitter.com/X9YPbjc8sY — मुंबई Matters™ (@mumbaimatterz) June 5, 2024

The start of Mumbai rains on this fine Wednesday morning🌧️🌦️



इंद्र देव blessings, anyone?😛 pic.twitter.com/xYv6EC1qBo — ऋचा W (@ruchawalawalkar) June 5, 2024

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that the southwest monsoon has progressed, reaching Goa along the West Coast and Narsapur-Kakinada on the East Coast.