Mumbai Rains: City Experiences Rainfall as Monsoon Hits (Watch Videos)
Published: June 5, 2024
The pre-monsoon showers in Mumbai on Wednesday morning provided much-needed relief from the intense heat. Delighted residents took to social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), to share videos of the Mumbai rains. Rainfall was observed in various regions, including Borivali and Kandivali, providing relief to residents from the prevailing heat.
Mumbai: Many areas including Borivali and Kandivali received rain, giving relief to people from the heat. pic.twitter.com/gtNcYJb29I— IANS (@ians_india) June 5, 2024
7:25 AM - Dadar, Mahim, Matunga also getting few heavy rain spells. Big rain bands moving inwards, expect rains to rise, Central line areas will also get rain now. #MumbaiRainshttps://t.co/5U0I0TN6f3— Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) June 5, 2024
Additionally, a heavy rain alert has been issued for Dadar and surrounding areas, urging Mumbaikars to carry umbrellas while commuting.
Good Morning Mumbai— मुंबई Matters™ (@mumbaimatterz) June 5, 2024
Welcome Wednesday Morning Showers.
Rained quite steadily around Matunga, Dadar, Shivaji Park Mahim areas, with intensity reducing a bit now.#MumbaiRains#MumbaiWeatherpic.twitter.com/X9YPbjc8sY
The start of Mumbai rains on this fine Wednesday morning🌧️🌦️— ऋचा W (@ruchawalawalkar) June 5, 2024
इंद्र देव blessings, anyone?😛 pic.twitter.com/xYv6EC1qBo
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that the southwest monsoon has progressed, reaching Goa along the West Coast and Narsapur-Kakinada on the East Coast.