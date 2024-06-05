Mumbai Rains: City Experiences Rainfall as Monsoon Hits (Watch Videos)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 5, 2024 08:46 AM

The pre-monsoon showers in Mumbai on Wednesday morning provided much-needed relief from the intense heat. Delighted residents took to ...

Mumbai Rains: City Experiences Rainfall as Monsoon Hits (Watch Videos)

The pre-monsoon showers in Mumbai on Wednesday morning provided much-needed relief from the intense heat. Delighted residents took to social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), to share videos of the Mumbai rains.   Rainfall was observed in various regions, including Borivali and Kandivali, providing relief to residents from the prevailing heat.

Watch:

Additionally, a heavy rain alert has been issued for Dadar and surrounding areas, urging Mumbaikars to carry umbrellas while commuting.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that the southwest monsoon has progressed, reaching Goa along the West Coast and Narsapur-Kakinada on the East Coast.

