Mumbai Rains: CSMIA Issues Flight Advisory as Heavy Downpour Triggers Delays and Diversions

With continuous heavy showers lashing Mumbai for the last three days, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has issued a passenger advisory urging travellers to be prepared for possible flight delays. CSMIA, in the official statement, mentioned, “Due to inclement weather and the forecast of heavy rain, passengers are requested to connect with their respective airlines to check the status of their flights before leaving for the airport.” On Monday, the airport saw nine go-arounds and one flight diversion because of poor runway visibility. Indigo flight 6E6468, scheduled from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, had to be rerouted to Surat.

CSMIA further highlighted travel precautions through an X post stating: “Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport earlier than usual to ensure adequate time for security processing.” Alongside the airport’s advisory, airlines like Indigo also sent alerts to passengers regarding probable schedule disruptions linked to adverse weather. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Mumbai and adjoining regions under a 'red alert,' predicting very heavy rainfall at isolated spots. Following this warning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for schools and colleges across the city to ensure public safety.

IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory and posted on X, "Travel Advisory! The showers have not taken a break in Mumbai, and neither has the road congestion. Traffic towards the airport is currently slower in several areas. We recommend planning your commute in advance and checking your flight status before heading out. Our airport teams are on the ground and ready to support you as you travel. Thank you for your patience and cooperation."

Akasa Air posted a travel advisory on X and wrote, "Travel Update: Due to heavy rainfall in certain parts of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, and Pune, we anticipate slow moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport. To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the airport well in time for your flight. Please check your flight status here: http://bit.ly/qpfltsts. We realize that this may inconvenience your travel plans and seek your understanding."

The heavy downpour led to severe waterlogging in various parts of Mumbai, creating difficulties in road transportation. Several stretches in low-lying areas, such as the Andheri Subway and Lokhandwala Complex, faced flooding, causing bottlenecks and delaying vehicular movement. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) made repeated appeals urging citizens to step out of their homes only when necessary. Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani announced that afternoon classes in all educational institutions would remain suspended to prioritize student safety, as the rains showed no signs of easing since early morning.

Adding to safety measures, the BMC issued an advisory for residents to remain cautious during the ongoing weather situation. In its statement, the civic body requested people to avoid unnecessary travel and strictly follow safety guidelines. Citizens were also reminded to use the disaster management helpline number 1916 for emergencies or to obtain verified information and assistance. With rainfall persisting for three consecutive days, authorities continue to stay on high alert. Mumbai’s civic and airport officials are closely monitoring the impact of the relentless rains to minimize disruption and ensure the safety of passengers and residents.