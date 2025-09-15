Mumbai Rains Disrupt Air Travel; Air India, IndiGo Issue Advisories, Urge Flyers to Check Flight Status

Mumbai and its suburbs continue to reel under severe weather, as heavy overnight rainfall disrupted normal life and prompted urgent advisories from airlines and the city police. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red nowcast alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts, warning of extremely heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. More than 100 mm of rain was recorded at the Colaba observatory, causing waterlogging in several pockets, leading to road closures, and creating hazards in coastal and low-lying areas. The alert level for the city has been raised from yellow to orange, signifying persistent rainfall.

The downpour has impacted air travel, with IndiGo and other airlines cautioning passengers about expected delays and advising them to confirm their flight schedules before heading to the airport. Access roads to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport have been severely waterlogged, affecting smooth connectivity. Mumbai Traffic Police have enforced diversions as major subways and underpasses, including the Andheri subway, remain submerged and unusable. This has resulted in long traffic snarls across several important corridors. Authorities have repeatedly urged residents to avoid vulnerable locations, especially coastlines, and to contact emergency helplines during any critical situations arising from the heavy rainfall.

In view of the Red alert issued by IMD across Mumbai city and suburbs, citizens are requested to avoid visiting coastal and low-lying areas.





The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released rainfall data for the top 10 locations between midnight and 8 AM on September 15, highlighting areas most affected by the downpour. Pali Chimbai in Bandra topped the chart with 176 mm of rain, followed closely by Worli Fire Station at 170 mm and Adarsh Nagar in Worli at 168 mm. Ari Tank in Bandra recorded 158 mm, while Bandra Fire Station and Frosberry Reservoir reported 167 mm. Dadar Fire Station registered 160 mm, and Colaba Fire Station recorded 159 mm. The lowest figures came from Khar Danda, Pali Hill, and A Ward Office.

Khar Danda and Pali Hill witnessed 148 mm each, while A Ward Office registered 137 mm, marking the lowest among Mumbai’s rainfall tally during this period. Meanwhile, Pune is also struggling with challenging weather patterns, as flight operations are being delayed due to reduced visibility. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Pune as well, forecasting thunderstorms and intensifying rainfall. Other districts in Maharashtra, including Raigad and Satara, are being closely monitored for worsening conditions. Citizens and travelers alike are being advised to stay prepared, track weather updates, avoid flood-prone zones, and remain indoors until the situation stabilizes.