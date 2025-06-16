Mumbai Rains Disrupt Flight Schedules; IndiGo Warns of Delays, Advises Extra Travel Time In Advisory

It appears that the airlines are experiencing significant problems due to the Mumbai monsoon. IndiGo Airlines recently released a travel advisory for passengers heading to and from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). As a result of the region's intense rains, the airline issued a warning about brief schedule changes, advising passengers to keep an eye on their flight status and adjust their travel plans accordingly. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange signal for Mumbai. It indicates that the city will see heavy to extremely heavy rains. Many portions of Mumbai, notably the western and southern regions, are experiencing waterlogging as a result of the recent rains. Significant delays and traffic congestion have also been brought on by the heavy rains.

IndiGo posted on X, “Travel Advisory: There’s a heavy downpour over #Mumbai at the moment, causing some temporary disruption to flight schedules. If you’re travelling today, please be aware of potential delays and allow additional time for your journey, especially with traffic moving slower than usual. We're monitoring the situation closely and will get you airborne as soon as possible. Please check your flight status on our app or website before leaving: http://bit.ly/31paVKQ. Remember, we’re here if you need anything along the way.”

Travel Advisory



There’s a heavy downpour over #Mumbai at the moment, causing some temporary disruption to flight schedules.



If you’re travelling today, please be aware of potential delays and allow additional time for your journey, especially with traffic moving slower than… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) June 16, 2025

Also Read: Mumbai Metro Update: Services Resume Following Overhead Line Disruption at Azad Nagar Station

Due to heavy traffic and waterlogging in several areas, the airline has explicitly recommended travellers to take additional time for their trips to the airport. Additionally, the airline advises them to stay updated on any changes to the flight itineraries and to check flight status before departing their home for the airport. Rainfall hit on Monday morning in several districts of Maharashtra, including Navi Mumbai, Pune, and Mumbai. According to the IMD, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted to occur in areas of Madhya Maharashtra and the Konkan region, which includes Goa, between June 18 and June 21. To reduce any difficulty throughout their journey, passengers are encouraged to keep up with the most recent flight information and weather forecasts.