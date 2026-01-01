Mumbai Rains: First Day of 2026 Begins With Unseasonal Rainfall Amid Chilly Weather; Netizens React

On first day of 2026 (January 1) Mumbaikars woke up with unseasonal rainfall as brought down temperatures slightly, adding a winter chill. The sudden showers on Thursday morning have left residents confused making some rush to internet to check weather forecast, others cracks hilarious jokes.

Rainfall recorded in both eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai, including Malad, Mulund, Dadar, Ghatkopar, Andheri, Bandra, while Kandivali and Borivali reported heavy rains lasting more than 20 minutes. Showers is likely to help reduce pollution levels and improve air quality, bringing clearer skies today.

Residents and netizens shares visuals form across city reporting heavy showers with rain soaked streets. Citizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to share jokes and memes unseasonal rainfall welcomes 2026 in Mumbai.

Welcome New Year 2026 rains from 5.15 am onwards in Mumbai 🌧️



Intensity of rain: Moderate#MumbaiRains#Mumbai#climatechangepic.twitter.com/SVyThXJGtz — Natasha Pereira 🌎🌱🐯 (@MissNatasha1000) January 1, 2026

An X user wrote, “Welcome New Year 2026 rains from 5.15 am onwards in Mumbai. Intensity of rain: Moderate”

An X page on Mumbai News shared a video with a caption, “𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘇𝘇𝗹𝘆 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗧𝗼 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗜𝗻 𝗠𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗮𝗶 | City woke up to light New Year morning showers, with brief spells of drizzle across several parts of the city, bringing cooler weather, cloudy skies and wet roads as the first day of the year began.”

Another X user said, “Thats literally a fresh start to the year. Rains on 1st Jan in Mumbai wasnt on my 2026 Bingo card.”

A former weather scientist from Pune said Mumbai and its surrounding areas reported mostly cloudy skies for last more than 30 minutes and predicted light and continuous rainfall throught the day on January 1, 2026 with satellite map.

Nobody…



Mumbai rain on the very first day of the new year: pic.twitter.com/6tGMOHOkVy — Hemant (@Hemantitachi) January 1, 2026

One of the X users shared a trending song “FA9LA” from the Ranveer Singh-led film 'Dhurandhar' with caption, “Mumbai rain on the very first day of the new year.”

The universe to Mumbaikars:

Before you step forward, let me bless what you’re becoming, and wash away what you’ve been carrying.



Happy New Year, Mumbai came with rain. 🌧️ — Stella John (@i_StellaJohn) January 1, 2026

Another said, “The universe to Mumbaikars: Before you step forward, let me bless what you’re becoming, and wash away what you’ve been carrying.”

Meanwhile, in several parts of the state, minimum temperatures have fallen below 10 degrees Celsius. Although a cold wave has not been officially declared, the chill is being strongly felt during the early mornings and evenings. Mumbai, Konkan and other coastal areas are experiencing cold winds at night and during the early hours, adding to the chill. However, as the sun comes out around noon, temperatures rise, creating a noticeable difference between daytime and nighttime conditions.

The Meteorological Department has forecast that cold conditions will persist in North Maharashtra over the next few days, with minimum temperatures likely to remain between 7 and 8 degrees Celsius.

According to temperature records, Parbhani in Marathwada recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 6.8 degrees Celsius. In North Maharashtra, Dhule recorded 7 degrees Celsius, while Ahilyanagar saw 7.5 degrees Celsius and Niphad recorded 7.6 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also warned that cold weather will continue for the next four days in Marathwada, Vidarbha and North Maharashtra.