Mumbai Rains: Flight Services Affected Air India Offers Full Refund, Indigo And Other Airlines Issue Advisory For Passengers

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai has caused significant disruptions to flight operations, resulting in cancellations and diversions. Air India has announced measures to assist affected passengers, offering full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling for travel originally scheduled on July 21, 2024.The airline advises passengers to verify their flight status before heading to the airport. Mumbai has been experiencing persistent heavy rainfall over the past few weeks.

Air India released a statement regarding the impact of heavy rains on flight operations: "Heavy rains in Mumbai are affecting flight operations, leading to the cancellation and diversion of several flights. For bookings scheduled to travel on July 21, 2024, we are offering full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling. Please check your flight status before heading to the airport. For assistance, contact our customer service at 011 69329333, 011 69329999."

IndiGo, another domestic carrier, also issued a cautionary advisory for passengers traveling to and from Mumbai. They urged travelers to monitor their flight status closely due to anticipated intensification of heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Their advisory reads: "Attention Mumbaikars! Heavy rainfall is ongoing and expected to escalate in the next 24 hours. If you're flying to/from #Mumbai, please monitor your flight status at https://bit.ly/3lpnChV and plan accordingly, as waterlogging may affect travel."In a related incident, Vistara Airlines rerouted flight UK696 from Amritsar to Mumbai to Ahmedabad due to adverse weather conditions at Mumbai airport on Sunday. The flight was redirected to Ahmedabad and expected to land around 12:15 hours, according to an official statement from Vistara.

Vistara also issued a travel advisory for passengers, alerting them to possible disruptions on flights to and from Mumbai due to the inclement weather conditions.The continuous downpour led to significant waterlogging in multiple areas and disrupted public transport, paralyzing the city. With the rain persisting for the fifth straight day, the weather department issued ‘yellow’ warnings for Mumbai and its surrounding regions on Monday.