Mumbai Rains: Govt Declares Holiday for All Government and Private Offices Amid Heavy Rainfall

Mumbaikars are experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall from past few days, which has created havoc in city. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert for second consecutive day warning of extremely heavy rainfall. Following the heavy rainfall government has taken big decision and declared for government and private offices for safety.

BMC's District Disaster Management Authority has announced holiday on Tuesday, August 19 for all schools in Mumbai and its suburbs as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert for second consecutive day warning of extremely heavy rainfall in city.

Also Read: School Holiday Today in Maharashtra: Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed in Mumbai, Thane and Panvel on August 19 Amid Rains

Due to heavy rainfall, water has accumulated on Veera Desai road A local street vendor says, “Every time it rains, the waterlogging happens like this… we are unable to open our shops in such heavy rain...” Meanwhile, Mumbai woke up with wet weather and cloudy skies on Tuesday as a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) continues today for Mumbai and Raigad district, forecasting intense downpours by gusty winds reaching up to 65 kmph.