Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpours Cause Severe Waterlogging in Navi Mumbai's APMC Market (Watch Video)

Overnight and morning downpours have resulted in significant waterlogging in the APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) market, one of the largest wholesale markets in Navi Mumbai. The heavy rains have caused severe disruptions, affecting traders, vendors, and buyers alike. Waterlogged streets and flooded stalls are a common sight as the market struggles to cope with the deluge. Many vendors are finding it challenging to display their goods, while buyers are facing difficulties navigating through the flooded areas. The situation has raised concerns about the quality of the produce being sold, as prolonged exposure to water can lead to spoilage.

Traders have expressed their frustration over the recurring issue of waterlogging during the monsoon season. "Every year, we face the same problem. The authorities need to find a permanent solution to this waterlogging issue," said one trader. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has deployed teams to pump out the excess water and clear the drains, but the continuous rainfall is hampering their efforts. The civic body has urged residents and market-goers to exercise caution and avoid waterlogged areas whenever possible.

Mumbai: Due to overnight and morning downpours, waterlogging is evident in Navi Mumbai's APMC market pic.twitter.com/lcgf3MNzgy — IANS (@ians_india) July 12, 2024

Despite the efforts of the NMMC, the heavy rains are forecasted to continue over the next few days, potentially worsening the situation. The market authorities are working in tandem with the civic body to ensure that the disruption is minimized and that normalcy is restored at the earliest. The APMC market, which plays a crucial role in the supply chain of agricultural produce, is essential for the daily sustenance of Navi Mumbai's residents. he India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Dhule on Saturday, July 13.