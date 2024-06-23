Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Expected with Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds

Mumbai and its suburbs have been experiencing rainfall recently, which is expected to intensify due to the strengthening of westerly winds. The weather department has forecast an increase in rainfall activity over parts of Maharashtra for the next five days. An orange alert has been issued for Thane and Raigad districts for Tuesday and Wednesday. Mumbaikars can expect thunderstorms with lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places on Sunday.

On Saturday, the city remained overcast and humid. Colaba recorded 2 mm of rainfall till 8:30 am, while Santacruz recorded 9 mm during the same period. Thane recorded 42 mm of rainfall till Saturday morning. Across the state, a red alert for extremely high rainfall has been issued for Sindhudurg.

Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara districts have been put on orange alert starting Tuesday next week. Weather officials have indicated that Thane may experience heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy (115.6-204.4 mm) rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday. Raigad is expected to witness heavy to very heavy rains from Monday through Wednesday. Mumbai has been issued a yellow alert, with isolated places expected to receive heavy rainfall from Monday to Wednesday.