Mumbai Rains: High-Level Committee Formed to Investigate Drowning of 45-Year-Old Woman in Open Drain

The Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has appointed a high-level committee to investigate the death of a 45-year-old woman who drowned in an open drain in the MIDC area of Andheri, Mumbai, following heavy rains on Wednesday night.

Gagrani has ordered a thorough investigation, with a report to be submitted within three days. The committee, chaired by Deputy Commissioner of Zone 3, Devidas Kshirsagar, includes Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar and Chief Engineer (Vigilance) Avinash Tambevagh. Their task is to conduct a detailed investigation and submit their findings within the given three-day period.

The incident occurred on the evening of September 25 during heavy rainfall in Mumbai. The woman identified as Vimal Gaikwad tragically fell into a stormwater drain in the SEEPZ area of Andheri (East) and lost her life. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, she was rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade and taken to Cooper Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.