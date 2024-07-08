Mumbai Rains: Holiday Declared for Navi Mumbai Schools on July 8

In response to a severe weather advisory forecasting heavy rainfall on July 9, 2024, authorities have issued a directive mandating the closure of all schools across the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area. The precautionary measure, aimed at ensuring the safety of students, applies to schools of all types and administrations. The order, emphasizing strict compliance, underscores the priority placed on safeguarding children amid the anticipated adverse weather conditions.

Following intense rainfall on Monday, suburban train services have been disrupted, and widespread waterlogging has been reported across several areas in Mumbai. In response to these conditions, authorities have announced a holiday for both morning and afternoon sessions at all BMC, government, and private schools and colleges within the BMC area. This measure aims to ensure the safety of students and residents amid the challenging weather conditions.

Mumbai experienced over 300 mm of rainfall in various locations between 1 am and 7 am today, resulting in significant waterlogging and disruptions to suburban train services in low-lying areas. Heavy rainfall is anticipated to continue throughout the day.