Mumbai Rains: IMD Forecasts Moderate to Light Rain Today; Green Alert Issued Until August 13

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted moderate to light rain for Mumbai city and its suburbs today. The temperatures are expected to range between 32°C and 26°C on Saturday. Light rain has been affecting Mumbai over the past few days. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is predicted for Pune, Raigad, Bhandara, and Nagpur cities in Maharashtra. A green alert has been issued for Mumbai, effective until August 13th.

Tide and Rainfall Update for Mumbai

High Tide:

11th August 2024

0342 hrs – 3.51 m

1516 hrs – 3.85 m

Low Tide:

11th August 2024

0822 hrs – 1.74 m

2115 hrs – 1.31 m

Average Rainfall from 9th August 2024, 0800 hrs to 10th August 2024, 0800 hrs:

Colaba (CT): 1.71 mm

Santacruz (ES): 4.31 mm

Versova (WS): 3.69 mm

The IMD has issued an "orange alert" for several northern and northeastern states. Additionally, a "yellow alert" has been issued for the national capital, Delhi, for the next two days starting Saturday.