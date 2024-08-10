Mumbai Rains: IMD Forecasts Moderate to Light Rain Today; Green Alert Issued Until August 13
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 10, 2024 08:54 AM2024-08-10T08:54:53+5:302024-08-10T08:55:15+5:30
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted moderate to light rain for Mumbai city and its suburbs today. The temperatures are expected to range between 32°C and 26°C on Saturday. Light rain has been affecting Mumbai over the past few days. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is predicted for Pune, Raigad, Bhandara, and Nagpur cities in Maharashtra. A green alert has been issued for Mumbai, effective until August 13th.
Tide and Rainfall Update for Mumbai
High Tide:
11th August 2024
0342 hrs – 3.51 m
1516 hrs – 3.85 m
Low Tide:
11th August 2024
0822 hrs – 1.74 m
2115 hrs – 1.31 m
Average Rainfall from 9th August 2024, 0800 hrs to 10th August 2024, 0800 hrs:
Colaba (CT): 1.71 mm
Santacruz (ES): 4.31 mm
Versova (WS): 3.69 mm
The IMD has issued an "orange alert" for several northern and northeastern states. Additionally, a "yellow alert" has been issued for the national capital, Delhi, for the next two days starting Saturday.