Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues High Tide Warning, Check Weather Forecast For Today

Mumbai woke up to a deluge today as moderate to heavy rains lashed the city and suburbs, with the possibility of very heavy rainfall in isolated areas. The weather forecast at 0800 hrs painted a picture of challenging conditions ahead for residents and commuters alike.

Tide Timings and Impact

The tide timings for today further compounded the situation. A high tide of 4.02 meters is expected at 1046 hrs, followed by another high tide of 3.43 meters at 2231 hrs. Low tides are scheduled for 1648 hrs with a height of 2.22 meters and at 0431 hrs on the 20th of July at 0.71 meters.

Rainfall Update

From 0800 hrs on the 18th of July to 0800 hrs on the 19th of July, Mumbai has recorded substantial rainfall figures:

City: 78 mm

Eastern Suburbs (ES): 57 mm

Western Suburbs (WS): 67 mm

Impact on the City

The heavy rains have already started affecting daily life in Mumbai. Waterlogging has been reported in several low-lying areas, leading to traffic disruptions and inconvenience to commuters. Authorities have urged citizens to exercise caution and avoid venturing out unnecessarily.

Precautionary Measures

In light of the weather forecast and tide timings, authorities have advised residents to stay indoors as much as possible, especially during high tide periods. Emergency services are on high alert to respond to any incidents of flooding or water-related emergencies