Mumbai Rains: IMD Warns of Intense Rain Spells in City Over Next 3–4 Hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense spells of rain likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai over the next 3-4 hours.

The city woke up to heavy rainfall on Friday morning, affecting both urban and suburban areas. The incessant downpour has been lashing the megacity since the night of Thursday into Friday. Dark cloud cover and gusty winds accompanied the heavy showers throughout the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Taking weather conditions into account, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region. These coastal districts are expected to experience heavy rain showers today.