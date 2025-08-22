Mumbai Rains: Maharashtra Govt Cracks Down on App-Based Cabs for Overcharging Commuters

During heavy rains, cab fares in Mumbai often rise sharply, and the recent downpour that left several parts of the city waterlogged was no exception. This time, however, the practice sparked a stern response from the authorities, who intervened to ensure cab companies did not exploit a natural disaster for profit. The Maharashtra government launched a crackdown on app-based taxi operators accused of levying exorbitant surge charges during the rains. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik ordered immediate and strict measures, making it clear that the state would not tolerate cab aggregators exploiting stranded commuters during an already difficult situation.

Over the past few days, heavy rainfall crippled life in Mumbai and surrounding districts, with major roads submerged and train services suspended due to waterlogged tracks. The disruption left thousands of commuters stranded and dependent on private cab services. This dependency created an opportunity for some app-based taxis to charge passengers unfairly high rates. Complaints poured in from across the city, with instances of routine fares of Rs 200 suddenly escalating to Rs 600 or even Rs 800. Such steep hikes during an emergency drew outrage, prompting authorities to investigate the alleged misuse of surge pricing.

Following these complaints, Transport Minister Sarnaik instructed the Motor Transport Department to take action against the cab operators responsible for exploiting the situation. He also discussed the matter with Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, recommending that the cyber cell monitor app-based taxi services found guilty of inflating fares illegally. Acting on these directions, the transport department, with police support, launched a citywide crackdown over the past two days. Officials confirmed that action was taken against 147 app-based cab operators, of which 36 were specifically booked for overcharging passengers across Mumbai and its suburbs.