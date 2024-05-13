Mumbai Metro Update: Ghatkopar - Versova Services Resume After City Witnesses Dust Storm and Heavy Rains

Following a spell of heavy rainfall in Mumbai, metro services have resumed, providing relief to commuters amidst the monsoon deluge. The downpour, which lashed the city, had earlier led to the suspension of metro operations due to heavy wind. As per the official statement a cloth got entangled on the OHE near Airport Road Metro station, resulting in disruption of Ghatkopar - Versova metro service. Trains are on schedule now. However, with a slight respite in the weather conditions, authorities have swiftly restored services, facilitating smoother travel for residents. (Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Update: Central, Harbour and Western Line Trains Running Late Due to Rain and Dust Storm)

We regret the inconvenience. Due to heavy wind, cloth got entangled on the OHE near Airport Road Metro station, resulting in disruption of metro service. Trains are on schedule now. — Mumbai Metro (@MumbaiMetro01) May 13, 2024

Mumbai and surrounding areas are witnessing thunderstorm activities which is expected to last for about an hour and half, according to Mumbai IMD chief Sunil Kamble. In a warning at 1600 Hrs, IMD had said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and moderate to intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph were very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Thane and Satara during next 3-4 hours.

IMD also predicted the possibility of hail at isolated places and advised residents to take precautions while moving out. The drop in temperature due to Mumbai rains will bring relief after a series of heatwave in April. Apart from Mumbai, weather conditions are similar in other districts of Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for districts like Kolhapur, Satara, Pune, Ahmednagar, Nashik and parts of Vidarbha.



