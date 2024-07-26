Mumbai Rains: MSRTC Suspends Bus Services on Multiple Thane Routes After Heavy Downpour

In response to ongoing heavy rainfall, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has announced the suspension of bus services on several routes across Thane district. The decision affects at least a dozen routes, including those originating from Murbad, Wada, Thane, Kalyan, and Vithalwadi depots.

The adverse weather conditions have led to significant disruptions, with several bridges submerged under water in areas such as Kishore, Pali, Badlapur, Eranjad, Chikla, Shivdholi, and Mhasa. Additionally, a tree has fallen on the road in Sakhra, further complicating travel.

The MSRTC is monitoring the situation closely and will resume services as soon as conditions improve. Passengers are advised to check for updates and plan their travel accordingly.With heavy rains lashing different parts of the city leading to flooding and heavy waterlogging, daily transportation was badly affected.With buses less, many autorickshaw drivers had were having a blast fleecing passengers.There was massive surge pricing when it came to cabs operated by Ola and Uber too.