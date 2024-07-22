Mumbai Rains: Thane's Kalyan, Dombivli Grapples With Heavy Showers Faces Flood-like Situation (Watch Video)

Heavy monsoon rains have unleashed chaos across several areas in Maharashtra's Thane district, particularly affecting Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur, Ambernath, and surrounding rural regions. The downpour has resulted in severe waterlogging, causing significant disruptions to daily life and travel.

Maharashtra: Heavy rain in Thane's Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur, Ambernath, and rural areas has caused severe waterlogging and traffic jams. Authorities advise staying home unless essential due to ongoing flooding pic.twitter.com/SL1FJF4Kxg — IANS (@ians_india) July 22, 2024

Local authorities have issued advisories urging residents to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary, as roads have become impassable in many areas due to flooding. Traffic jams have compounded the situation, further hampering mobility and rescue efforts. Images and videos circulating on social media depict submerged streets and vehicles stranded in knee-deep water, painting a grim picture of the extent of the situation.Emergency services are on high alert, with rescue teams deployed to assist stranded residents and clear waterlogged roads.

Residents have been advised to exercise caution and refrain from venturing out unnecessarily to avoid putting themselves at risk. Power outages have also been reported in some areas, adding to the discomfort faced by residents dealing with the aftermath of the deluge.Meteorological experts predict that the heavy rainfall is likely to continue for the next few days.