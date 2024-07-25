Mumbai Rains: Water Stock Levels 100% in Three Lakes; Modak-Sagar Becomes Fourth to Overflow This Season (Watch Video)

Mumbai has witnessed overflow from two major water reservoirs, Tansa and Vihar, following recent heavy rainfall. Out of the seven lakes providing drinking water to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area, Modak-Sagar Lake has started overflowing completely as of 10:40 a.m. today. This marks the fourth lake to overflow this season. The lake has a maximum storage capacity of 12,892.5 crore litres (1,28,925 million litres).

Watch:

Vihar Lake, one of the seven lakes that supply water to the entire Mumbai metropolitan area, has begun overflowing due to heavy rains.#ViharLake#MumbaRains#HeavyRainspic.twitter.com/tmrn7U2nqG — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) July 25, 2024

The BMC announced that Vihar Lake, one of the seven key reservoirs serving the Mumbai metropolitan area, began overflowing at around 3:50 a.m. on Thursday. The lake's total storage capacity is 2,769.8 crore litres (27,698 million litres). Tulsi Lake was the first to overflow on July 20. The water levels in the lakes serving Mumbai have been rising due to ongoing heavy rainfall in their catchment areas over the past few days.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

🚰 Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdatepic.twitter.com/RPWFl1UCnN — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 25, 2024

The seven reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai—Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar, and Tulsi—currently hold 9,66,395 million litres of water, compared to their total capacity of approximately 14.47 lakh million litres. According to the latest data from the civic body, Middle Vaitarna's water stock stands at 63.32%, Upper Vaitarna is at 34.13%, Bhatsa has 64.09%, and Modak Sagar is expected to overflow on Thursday.