Mumbai Rains: Waterlogging Brings City to Standstill, Traffic Severely Affected (Watch)

Mumbai began its week under the grip of relentless rains, which triggered severe waterlogging and disrupted morning traffic across key junctions. Commuters struggled during peak office hours as water collected in low-lying pockets, slowing down road and rail movement. Overnight downpours left tracks inundated at Kurla on the Central Railway and Bandra on the Western Railway line, causing delays in suburban train operations. The heavy showers, which started around midnight with thunder and lightning, continued into the morning, flooding areas like King’s Circle and several adjoining localities. Civic officials confirmed that the intensity of waterlogging had worsened in vulnerable zones.

The rains added to traffic chaos on major city roads, where water-filled potholes worsened congestion and slowed vehicular movement. Several roads witnessed long snarls, with motorists forced to navigate through waist-deep puddles in certain stretches. The situation was particularly grim in Andheri, where the Mumbai Traffic Police announced early morning closure of the Andheri Subway after nearly one-and-a-half feet of water accumulated there. Traffic was immediately diverted to the nearby Gokhale Bridge to prevent further inconvenience. The constant downpour meant that alternate routes also witnessed heavy congestion, leaving office-goers stranded and struggling to reach their destinations on time.

According to rainfall data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Colaba topped the city’s chart with 88.2 mm of rain between Sunday 8:30 am and Monday 5:30 am. Bandra followed closely with 82 mm, while Byculla recorded 73 mm. Mahul’s Tata Power station measured 70.5 mm, Juhu received 45 mm, and Santacruz and Mahalaxmi registered around 36 mm each. The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, predicting extremely heavy showers, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds up to 40 kmph. Officials warned that the intensity of the rains could worsen waterlogging in already flooded areas.

The IMD’s latest weather bulletin forecast a cloudy sky and intense rainfall across the city and suburbs for the day, raising further concerns about traffic disruptions and water accumulation. Alongside the rains, tidal activity is expected to aggravate flooding in coastal pockets. High tide levels of 3.04 metres and 3.50 metres are forecast for Monday evening and Tuesday morning, respectively, while low tide levels are predicted in the afternoon and post-midnight. Authorities have urged residents to exercise caution, avoid waterlogged stretches, and adhere to safety guidelines. People living in flood-prone areas have been advised to remain vigilant and take preventive measures.