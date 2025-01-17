Mumbai: Real Estate Businessman Threatened with Extortion in Name of Dawood Ibrahim, Shakeel, and Lawrence Bishnoi

A real estate businessman in Mumbai has allegedly been threatened with extortion by an unidentified individual claiming to be underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, his associate Chhota Shakeel, and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The accused initially demanded ₹3 crore and later reduced the demand to ₹1 crore, threatening to kill the businessman if he refused. Based on the victim’s complaint, the Parksite Police have registered a case under extortion charges, and the Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell has launched a parallel investigation.

The complainant, a 43-year-old real estate businessman, resides in the Parksite area of Vikhroli, Mumbai. Known for maintaining good relations with several Mumbai Police officials, he has been in regular contact with some officers for the past 15 years.

The Threatening Call

On October 17, 2024, the businessman received a phone call from an unknown individual claiming to be calling from Dubai. The caller introduced himself as Dawood Ibrahim and later as Chhota Shakeel, demanding ₹3 crore as extortion money. Speaking in Hindi, the caller warned, “You’ve been earning a lot lately. So, you need to pay up.” When the businessman questioned the identity of the caller, he was further threatened with, “Do you know Bishnoi? Don’t involve the police, or I’ll know,” before the call was disconnected.

Police Complaint Filed

Initially, the businessman refrained from disclosing the incident. However, after receiving repeated threats in the name of Dawood, Chhota Shakeel, and Bishnoi, he decided to approach the police. He lodged a complaint with the Parksite Police Station against the unidentified individual. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under extortion charges.

The investigation is being carried out by both the local police and officers from the Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell. Further efforts are underway to trace the accused and determine the authenticity of the threats.